Larsson sustained an upper-body injury in Saturday's game against the Bruins. He will not return.

Larsson was slammed shoulder first into the end boards on a clean hit from defenseman Adam McQuaid. A bottom-six forward, Larsson only logged 2:43 of ice time before heading to the training room. With Ryan O'Reilly (abdomen) and William Carrier (hand) also ailing, the Sabres may need to call up a minor-league reinforcement if two days off between the next game isn't enough time for Larsson to heal.

