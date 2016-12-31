Larsson sustained a dislocated wrist in Saturday's game against the Bruins and will be out for weeks, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

While opposing the Bruins in the matinee, Larsson leaned into defenseman Adam McQuaid on a rush toward the puck only to get plastered into the end boards. While Larsson has been confined to a bottom-six role, the Sabres will miss his two-way acumen with three games coming up in a four-day span, starting with Tuesday's road match against the Rangers. Don't be surprised if Larsson ends up on IR soon.