Gorges (abdomen) is projected to be an injured scratch for Tuesday's game against the Canadiens, per NHL.com.

Gorges remains on injured reserve, which is a clear indication that he'll sit out at least one more contest. Even when healthy, Gorges hardly does much of anything to entice fantasy owners. Case in point: an assist represents his lone point in 34 games and he's skated to a minus-3 rating in that span.