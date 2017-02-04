Sabres' Josh Gorges: Back in tow Saturday
Gorges (abdomen) will play Saturday versus the Senators, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.
Naturally, Gorges' contributions primarily come in his own zone, as he's registered 77 hits and 62 blocked shots in 34 games. It's no surprise that he's scoreless given that he's hoisted a mere 13 shots on goal. You can safely pass over him in the fantasy realm -- unless your league gives serious points for the defensive stats.
