Gorges was scratched from Saturday's lineup due to a hip injury, WGR 550 Sports Radio reports.

Gorges was a late scratch from the contest, allowing both Taylor Fedun and Justin Falk to draw into the lineup. The blueliner was on the ice for warmups, suggesting the issue may not be serious, so it's possible he will be ready to go for the team's next contest Tuesday against the Flyers.

