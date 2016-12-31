Sabres' Josh Gorges: Exits Saturday's contest with injury
Gorges (hip) won't return to Saturday's game against the Bruins.
The severity of Gorges' ailment remains unclear, but the Sabres should release another update on the veteran blueliner's status ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Rangers.
