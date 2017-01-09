Sabres' Josh Gorges: Misses Monday practice
Gorges (hip) was not on the ice at Monday's morning practice.
Gorges was a late scratch Saturday against the Jets even though he took part in the warmup. The issue is not believed to be serious, but it does cast some doubt over his availability for Tuesday's game against Philadelphia. He's considered day-to-day for now and will likely be a game-day decision. The veteran stay-at-home defenseman has one assist in 34 games this season, but in leagues that count blocked shots and hits he certainly has some value.
