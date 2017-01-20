Gorges (hip) is a scratch for Friday night's game against the Red Wings.

The Sabres have not released information regarding when Gorges may be able to return, but we will be sure to update his status once it appears that he'll be coming back to the active lineup. Either way, the veteran blueliner is not known for his offensive prowess and is likely better left on the waiver wire in most standard formats.

