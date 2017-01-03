Sabres' Josh Gorges: Out Tuesday with hip ailment
Gorges (hip) is inactive for Tuesday's road matchup with the Rangers, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Gorges sustained the hip ailment just 3:06 minutes into Saturday's contest against the Bruins and although he said following the game that "things are looking good," it appears he'll need at least one full game off to recover. The 32-year-old blueliner has managed just one point over 33 games this season, however, so he wouldn't be a viable fantasy option even if healthy.
