Gorges (abdominal) is on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Gorges is already projected to be out until at least the All-Star break, so this move to IR does not change the timetable for his return, but rather allows the Sabres to have some flexibility with their roster should they need it. Look for the stay-at-home defenseman to potentially return on Jan 31. in Montreal.

