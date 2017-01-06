Gorges (hip) is active for Thursday's road contest with the Blackhawks, Mike Harrington of Buffalo News reports.

Gorges missed Tuesday's contest due to the ailment but he said that it wasn't a major issue and not surprisingly, he's set to return to the lineup after just one game off. The 32-year-old has tallied just one point over 33 games this season, however, and thus, remains a poor fantasy play.