Gorges (hip) was paired with Rasmus Ristolainen at Tuesday's morning skate, The Buffalo News reports.

Gorges injured his hip three minutes into the Sabres' most recent game and did not return, but said "things are looking good." The Sabres continue to deal with injuries and have no extra bodies, so if Gorges is unavailable they'll need to call someone up from AHL Rochester. Gorges is not on the fantasy radar due to his limited offense, but does have some value in leagues that include peripherals such as hits and blocked shots. Consider him a game-time decision against the Rangers, even though it sounds like he'll likely be in the lineup.