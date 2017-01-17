Gorges (hip) will see a doctor in the next two days regarding his injury, effectively ruling him out for Tuesday night's game in Toronto.

Gorges has now missed seven of the last eight games while battling this hip problem and it will be interesting to see how severe this ailment truly is after he gets a doctor's opinion. William Carrier and Justin Falk could continue to see playing time while Gorges remains sidelined.

