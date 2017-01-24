Gorges (abdominal) has another week of off-ice workouts to go through before returning to the ice, WGR 550 reports.

Gorges has missed the past eight games and will miss Tuesday's game against Nashville and Thursday's game against Dallas. The Sabres are in a midst of a three-game road trip that concludes with a visit to Montreal next Tuesday, and Gorges' status will be much clearer then. The veteran defenseman has had an injury-plagued campaign after appearing in 77 games last year. He has just one assist in 34 games this season and only has value in fantasy leagues that count blocked shots and hits.