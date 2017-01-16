Sabres' Josh Gorges: Unavailable against Stars
Gorges (hip) was not on the ice for Monday's game-day skate, which rules him out against the Stars.
Gorges will miss his fifth game in a row, dating back to Jan. 5. Even when healthy, the blueliner has added a lone helper in 34 contests, so his absence is unlikely to impact many fantasy owners. The 32-year-old remains day-to-day with his next opportunity to play Tuesday versus the Maple Leafs.
