Gorges (hip) was not on the ice for Monday's game-day skate, which rules him out against the Stars.

Gorges will miss his fifth game in a row, dating back to Jan. 5. Even when healthy, the blueliner has added a lone helper in 34 contests, so his absence is unlikely to impact many fantasy owners. The 32-year-old remains day-to-day with his next opportunity to play Tuesday versus the Maple Leafs.