Bailey was recalled from AHL Rochester on Saturday.

Bailey was bumped up to the NHL ranks following news that William Carrier, an industrious rookie winger, will miss time with a knee injury. The Sabres should be a bit quicker on the rush with Bailey in the lineup, though he's not as physical as the man he's replacing. Still, we like Bailey's potential to make an impact over the long haul, as he's shown flashes of his potential with 19 goals and 10 assists in 39 AHL games this season.