Sabres' Justin Bailey: Heads to big club
Bailey was called up from AHL Rochester on Friday.
Bailey is a burly power forward who's registered 22 points in 31 minor-league games this season. He's getting his second ticket to Buffalo this campaign with William Carrier sustaining a hand injury in Thursday's game against the Bruins. It could be a few years before Bailey takes the next major step in his development and evolves into a full-time NHLer.
More News
-
Sabres' Justin Bailey: Playing well for AHL Rochester•
-
Sabres' Justin Bailey: Sent back to AHL•
-
Sabres' Justin Bailey: Promoted to parent club Tuesday•
-
Sabres' Justin Bailey: Assigned to AHL Rochester•
-
Sabres' Justin Bailey: Recalled from AHL Rochester•
-
Sabres' Justin Bailey: Assigned to AHL Rochester•