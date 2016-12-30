Bailey was called up from AHL Rochester on Friday.

Bailey is a burly power forward who's registered 22 points in 31 minor-league games this season. He's getting his second ticket to Buffalo this campaign with William Carrier sustaining a hand injury in Thursday's game against the Bruins. It could be a few years before Bailey takes the next major step in his development and evolves into a full-time NHLer.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola