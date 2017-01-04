Bailey scored his first career goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

His second-period tally came unassisted when Bailey picked up a turnover and fired a wrister right through the wickets of Henrik Lundqvist. It was a quality, hard-working play, which is great to see from a rookie. The 21-year-old Bailey has second-round (2013) pedigree and 22 points (including 13 goals) in 31 games this year for AHL Rochester, and he's coming off a 20-goal, 45-point AHL campaign last season. All in all, it looks like the Sabres have something in the New York native. His role's small for now, but owners in deeper dynasty leagues should scoop Bailey up based on his long-term upside.