Falk inked a one-year, $650,000 contract extension with the Sabres on Monday.

Falk has been a pleasant surprise for the Sabres since he was recalled in November, but the blueliner doesn't provide a ton of value for fantasy purposes. He's notched just four points through 35 games this season, but has provided 61 hits over that span while averaging 13:11 of ice time and posting an even rating. He will remain with the club for at least one more campaign, earning the same amount he did this season.