Sabres' Kevin Porter: Shuffling back to Buffalo
Porter signed a two-year, two-way deal with the Sabres on Saturday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
At 31, Porter is simply a journeyman available to provide depth, but he has a history from his time in Pittsburgh with new Sabres GM Jason Botterill and he'll head back to the Buffalo organization, where he spent two seasons earlier in the decade. Porter will slot in as either a fourth or fifth center with the big club, or in a leadership role for Buffalo's AHL squad in Rochester.
