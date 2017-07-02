Criscuolo signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Sabres on Saturday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Criscuolo joins Buffalo after helping AHL Grand Rapids take home the 2017 Calder Cup. The 25-year-old tallied five goals and four helpers in 19 playoff contests in addition to his 41-point performance during the regular season. Although the diminutive forward seems likely to suit up in the minors next year, a strong performance in training camp this fall could put him in contention for a spot on the 23-man roster.

