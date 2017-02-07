Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Contributes to team's lone goal

Okposo contributed a primary assist Monday, but it wasn't enough as the Sabres lost to the Devils on the road, 2-1.

Buffalo has gone 5-4-1 in the past 10 games, but remains buried within the Atlantic Division standings. Okposo has been efficient over that span, registering four goals on a 16.0 shooting percentage, as well as two assists and a plus-3 rating in that span. The power winger is not likely to reach the 64 points that he set as an Islander last season, though he's still garnering 3:14 of ice time on the top man-advantage unit with seven goals and 10 helpers had in that situation this campaign. You could do much worse than use Okposo as a No. 2 fantasy forward.