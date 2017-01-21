Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Ends game with overtime tally
Okposo scored the game-winning goal during Friday's overtime win against Detroit.
It was Okposo's second consecutive game with a tally, and he's improved his season-long totals to 14 goals, 30 points and 111 shots through 44 games. He's likely capable of padding the scoresheet more frequently going forward, and a strong finish to the campaign isn't out of the question now that Buffalo is healthy up front. If there is a buy-low potential for Okposo acquiring him at a discount could pay off.
More News
-
Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Selected for All-Star Game•
-
Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Extends point streak to four•
-
Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Fails to register point in second straight game•
-
Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Helps out thrice to overthrow Kings•
-
Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Active for Tuesday's matchup•
-
Sabres' Kyle Okposo: 'Hopeful' for Tuesday•