Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Ends game with overtime tally

Okposo scored the game-winning goal during Friday's overtime win against Detroit.

It was Okposo's second consecutive game with a tally, and he's improved his season-long totals to 14 goals, 30 points and 111 shots through 44 games. He's likely capable of padding the scoresheet more frequently going forward, and a strong finish to the campaign isn't out of the question now that Buffalo is healthy up front. If there is a buy-low potential for Okposo acquiring him at a discount could pay off.