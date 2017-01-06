Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Extends point streak to four

Okposo had a power-play goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Okposo has found the back of the net three times over his current four-game point streak. The former Islander topped 20 goals in two of his final three seasons downstate, and is well on pace to eclipse that mark once again with 12 tallies through 37 games up north. His subpar defensive play has remained constant as well, as Okposo's minus-2 plus-minus has him in the negatives for the sixth consecutive campaign.