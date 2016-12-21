Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Fails to register point in second straight game

Despite skating four minutes on the power play and 18:26 overall, Okposo finished without a point for the second straight game in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to Florida.

After scoring five points in three games, Okposo's been held off the scoresheet in his past two, finishing with just a total of two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating. He currently leads all Sabres forwards in scoring with 22 points, but should be overtaken by Ryan O'Reilly (18) or Jack Eichel (eight points in 10 games) by the end of the season. Okposo continues to impress in his first season with Buffalo, however, and despite his recent scoring woes has registered at least one shot in each of his past 17 games -- a noteworthy feat for someone who doesn't shoot very much and has totaled over 200 shots in a season just twice in his career. He should be able to find the scoresheet Thursday against Carolina.