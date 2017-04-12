Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Remains ill with no timetable for return

The Sabres will not be providing updates on Okposo's illness anytime soon, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

There has been no official statement on what has been ailing Okposo, who was sent to the intensive care unit at Buffalo General Hospital and missed the final six games of the season. Okposo scored 45 points in 65 games in his first year with Buffalo, playing right wing in the team's top-six ranks for much of the season. Expect him back in that role next year -- the second of his seven-year deal with the Sabres.