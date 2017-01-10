Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Selected for All-Star Game

Okposo, who leads the Sabres with 12 goals and 27 points, has been selected for the NHL All-Star Game.

The 28-year-old winger is enjoying a productive season despite injuries to top centers Ryan O'Reilly and Jack Eichel. The big power forward has come exactly as advertised, using his strength and skill to provide another dimension to the Sabres; offense. Okposo is in the first season of the seven-year contract he inked with Buffalo this past summer. He remains a valuable fantasy player and is on pace to notch his fourth career 20-goal season.