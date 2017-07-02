The Sabres signed Chad Johnson on Saturday, which likely pushes Ullmark back to AHL Rochester as the organization's No. 3 goalie. John Vogl of The Buffalo News reports. "I think he could handle the backup role in the National Hockey League this upcoming year, but it's also as a young goalie, I'm a big believer that he needs to be playing," GM Jason Botterill said of Ullmark . "With the scenario of having Robin and Chad, and Ullmark in the three-hole, it's a real strength of our organization. If there are injuries along the way, we're going to be well-prepared."

The Sabres still think highly of the 23-year-old, as they seemed to go out of their way to make sure the Vegas Golden Knights wouldn't select him as an exposed player. The key to all this might be how starter Robin Lehner works out, as the team is in rebuild mold and the new regime isn't the one that made a big bet on the veteran. For now, Ullmark will bide his time and try to make a good impression as Rochester's likely No. 1 guy.