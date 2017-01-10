Ullmark was called up Tuesday to back up Anders Nilsson for the evening's game against the Flyers, Paul Hamilton of WGR 550 reports.

Ullmark has been just average for AHL Rochester, sporting a 14-13-1 record with a 3.06 GAA and .906 save percentage. He's the undisputed starter for the Amerks with 28 appearances, but they've struggled defensively as a team. Still, the one-time Swedish League goalie of the year is seen as a top prospect within the organization and has the talent to be an NHL-caliber starter down the road. Robin Lehner (flu) isn't expected to be out for long, but the Sabres do have back-to-back road games coming up, so if Lehner's situation doesn't get better, there may be a chance that Ullmark makes an appearance. He appeared in 20 games for the Sabres last season, but has yet to do so this year.