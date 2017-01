Ullmark was recalled from AHL Rochester on Thursday.

Ullmark's promotion comes as Anders Nilsson is dealing with an illness. It seems unlikely that Ullmark will suit up against Detroit on Friday, as coach Dan Bylsma will probably give the starting nod to Robin Lehner. In the minors this season, Ullmark has posted a 15-13-1 record with a 3.02 GAA and will likely head back to Rochester once Nilsson is healthy enough to play.