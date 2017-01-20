Ullmark was returned to AHL Rochester on Friday, the Olean Times Herald reports.

Ullmark was called up when Anders Nilsson fell ill, but now that Nilsson is healthy and starting Friday against Detroit, Ullmark has been returned to the Amerks. The young Swedish netminder has a bright future and remains a core piece of the Sabres' long-term plans, but they will stick with Nilsson and Robin Lehner for the season. Despite being called up four times this season, Ullmark has yet to play a single minute for the Sabres.