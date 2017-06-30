Sabres' Marco Scandella: Heading to Western New York

Scandella (hip) was shipped to Buffalo from Minnesota on Friday -- along with Jason Pominville -- in a swap for Tyler Ennis and Marcus Foligno, Michael Russo of the Star Tribune reports.

Scandella is still recovering from offseason hip surgery, but is expected to be ready in time for training camp. The 27-year-old registered just four goals and nine helpers on the year and ended 2016-17 on a 20-game pointless streak. The Sabres clearly didn't bring in the blueliner for his offensive contributions -- his career high is only 23 points -- but he should get more ice time than he did last season with Minnesota -- 18:20 per game. He provides a much-needed defensive presence for a Sabres defense that ranked among the worst in the league last year, and should be a staple on the penalty kill. The Sabres are now pretty stacked with left-shot defensemen in Jake McCabe, veteran Josh Gorges, newly acquired Nathan Beaulieu, and promising rookie Brendan Guhle.