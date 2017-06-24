Davidsson was drafted 37th overall by the Sabres at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

There wasn't a heck of a lot to write home about for Davidsson this past season. He posted just five goals and nine points in 45 games for Djurgarden in the SHL. The experience of playing against men was certainly beneficial for Davidsson, but scouts didn't see a player who possessed any sort of game-breaking talent. And while the Swede is a strong skater, his average size (6-foot, 190 pounds) doesn't make him an ideal candidate for a fourth-line role. The Sabres are certainly hoping that the increased reps of playing in Sweden's top league will benefit Davidsson down the line.