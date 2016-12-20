Foligno skated on the top line at practice Monday and will remain there for Tuesday's game against Florida.

Foligno was promoted Saturday against Carolina when he tallied an assist, but head coach Dan Bylsma was impressed with what he saw and will leave him on a line with Ryan O'Reilly and Sam Reinhart for the foreseeable future. Foligno brings some size and physicality, and his point production has crept up in each of his past five seasons. With nine points in 30 games so far, he's on pace for another career high. Consistency has always been an issue for the 25-year-old, but perhaps he's finally figured it out, and playing with the very dependable O'Reilly should certainly help. Until Foligno starts producing more offense, he has relatively little fantasy value, but this promotion is a good sign that he's trending in the right direction.