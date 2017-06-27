Foligno received a qualifying offer from the Sabres, making him a restricted free agent.

It was a relatively easy decision for the Sabres, who must be pleased with the progress Foligno has shown over the past two seasons. Labeled as a fourth-line winger with very little upside, Foligno has managed to score 10 goals and 20 points in each of his past two seasons, and remains one of the team's most physical players. Foligno will likely receive a contract with a similar worth to the $2.25 million he earned this past season, and barring any surprises should remain with the Sabres for the foreseeable future. His fantasy value, however, is still very limited because of his lack of high-end skill.