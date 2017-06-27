Sabres' Marcus Foligno: Qualified by Sabres
Foligno received a qualifying offer from the Sabres, making him a restricted free agent.
It was a relatively easy decision for the Sabres, who must be pleased with the progress Foligno has shown over the past two seasons. Labeled as a fourth-line winger with very little upside, Foligno has managed to score 10 goals and 20 points in each of his past two seasons, and remains one of the team's most physical players. Foligno will likely receive a contract with a similar worth to the $2.25 million he earned this past season, and barring any surprises should remain with the Sabres for the foreseeable future. His fantasy value, however, is still very limited because of his lack of high-end skill.
More News
-
Sabres' Marcus Foligno: Remains Sabres property•
-
Sabres' Marcus Foligno: Sets career high•
-
Sabres' Marcus Foligno: Set to miss remainder of season•
-
Sabres' Marcus Foligno: Leaves Wednesday's game due to injury•
-
Sabres' Marcus Foligno: Scores second-period goal against Cats•
-
Sabres' Marcus Foligno: Bends twine twice in win over Coyotes•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...