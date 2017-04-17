Sabres' Marcus Foligno: Sets career high
Foligno finished the season with a career-high 13 goals, 12 of which came at even strength, and matched last year's total of 23 points.
Foligno missed the last two games of the season due to a knee injury, but had one of the most productive seasons of his career. He finished the season with 279 hits in 80 games, an average of 3.5 hits per game, which is second only to Toronto's Matt Martin. After toiling on the team's bottom two lines to begin his career, Foligno's improvement and consistency saw him get promoted to Jack Eichel's left wing in the second half of the season, and his physical play often helped open the ice for Eichel and right winger Sam Reinhart. Another encouraging sign in Foligno's development is his increased willingness to shoot the puck, and for the fourth straight season he improved his shooting percentage. Foligno is penciled in as the second-line left winger for now, and if he maintains that spot he may be poised for a breakout season next year.
