Friday's tilt against Detroit will be the 600th regular season game of Moulson's career.

After a difficult second season with Buffalo that saw him score just eight goals and 21 points in 81 games last year, Moulson has rebounded with nine goals and 18 points in 44 games this season, including 12 on the power play. He's still buried on the fourth line most nights, but head coach Dan Bylsma has not hesitated to move him up the lineup when injuries have hit the Sabres' top-six. There's an outside chance Moulson scores 20 goals this season, which would be his highest total since 2013. He may be able to capitalize against Detroit's poor goaltending Friday, but remains of minimal fantasy value in most leagues.