Moulson dished out a pair of helpers, and added three shots Thursday against the Bruins.

Moulson assisted on both of his team's goals in this 4-2 loss, with his second helper coming on the power play. This performance broke a five-game pointless streak for the veteran winger, who is skating on the first line and top power-play unit despite the lack of production.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola