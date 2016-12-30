Sabres' Matt Moulson: Two assists against Bruins
Moulson dished out a pair of helpers, and added three shots Thursday against the Bruins.
Moulson assisted on both of his team's goals in this 4-2 loss, with his second helper coming on the power play. This performance broke a five-game pointless streak for the veteran winger, who is skating on the first line and top power-play unit despite the lack of production.
More News
-
Sabres' Matt Moulson: Breaks up long slump with two helpers•
-
Sabres' Matt Moulson: Notches power-play tally•
-
Sabres' Matt Moulson: Strikes twice on power play in loss•
-
Sabres' Matt Moulson: Scores team's lone goal in opener•
-
Sabres' Matt Moulson: Skates with Eichel, Reinhart•
-
Sabres' Matt Moulson: Enters camp leaner, ready for bounce-back season•