Sabres' Matt Tennyson: Headed to Buffalo
Tennyson signed a two-year deal with the Sabres on Saturday, NHL.com's Joe Yerdon reports.
Tennyson played 45 games for Carolina this past season, notching six helpers and registered a minus-13 rating. The 27-year-old will serve as a depth defenseman on the right side; at best, he'll play on the third pairing, and at worst, he'll spend most of the season with AHL Rochester. The first year of Tennyson's deal is two-way before it switches to a one-way in the second year.
