Sabres' Nathan Beaulieu: Heading for arbitration
Beaulieu has filed for salary arbitration, Bill Hoppe of the Times Herald reports.
Beaulieu was dealt from the Canadiens to the Sabres in mid-June and was recently extended a qualifying offer, as Buffalo likes the upside that the 24-year-old possesses. After filing for arbitration, however, a hearing will be set for later in July where the two sides will further argue the details of a contract in front of a third-party arbiter. They'll still be able to negotiate a contract in the meantime, so there's a chance the two sides reach a deal prior to the hearing.
