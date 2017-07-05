Beaulieu has filed for salary arbitration, Bill Hoppe of the Times Herald reports.

Beaulieu was dealt from the Canadiens to the Sabres in mid-June and was recently extended a qualifying offer, as Buffalo likes the upside that the 24-year-old possesses. After filing for arbitration, however, a hearing will be set for later in July where the two sides will further argue the details of a contract in front of a third-party arbiter. They'll still be able to negotiate a contract in the meantime, so there's a chance the two sides reach a deal prior to the hearing.