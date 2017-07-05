Beaulieu has filed for salary arbitration, Bill Hoppe of the Times Herald reports.

Beaulieu was dealt from the Canadiens to the Sabres in mid-June and was recently extended a qualifying offer, as Buffalo likes the upside that the 24-year-old possesses. After filing for arbitration, however, a hearing will be set for later in July where the two sides will further argue the details of a contract in front of a third-party arbiter. They'll still be able to negotiate a contract in the meantime, so there's a chance the two sides reach a deal prior to the hearing.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...