Deslauriers will be sitting out Monday's game against the Stars, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Tyler Ennis returns to the lineup and has been slotted in as the team's top left winger, and between Deslauriers and William Carrier, the latter has been the better player of late. Head coach Dan Bylsma will likely establish a rotation between Deslauriers, Carrier and Cal O'Reilly as he tries to figure out which combinations will give them the best chance to win every night. Deslauriers is a physical winger who plays hard almost every shift, but through 21 games has yet to record a point and has a minus-4 rating. His fantasy value, asides from his 62 hits, is very minimal.