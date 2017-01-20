Deslauriers will be a healthy scratch Friday against Detroit, Paul Hamilton of WGR 550 reports.

With Tyler Ennis returning to the lineup, Deslauriers will sit out for the second time in three games. He sat out Monday against Dallas when Ennis returned to the lineup, played Tuesday after Ennis was a healthy scratch for precautionary measures, and will sit out again Friday. As the Sabres ease Ennis back into the lineup, it looks like Deslauriers will be the odd-man out when Ennis draws in. Deslauriers has zero points and a minus-5 rating in 22 games this season. Although his physical play is valuable, the Sabres are aiming to score more goals. His fantasy is value is limited to his 66 hits this season.