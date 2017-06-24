Laaksonen was drafted 89th overall by the Sabres at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

This is an interesting, off-the-board pick by Buffalo. Playing for the Ilves junior program in Finland, Laaksonen has shown some consistent offensive ability over the past two seasons. The real challenge will come for Laaksonen when he gets to suit up for the Ilves' top team. He's worth keeping an eye on.

