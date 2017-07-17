Play

Asplund won the Craig Ramsay Award at the Sabres development camp, which is awarded to the hardest working player.

A second-round pick from 2016, Asplund set career highs with six goals and 19 points in 39 games with Farjestad BK of the Swedish League this past season, his third full season with the top club. He's a two-way player lauded for his high hockey IQ, but at 19 years old still isn't strong or experienced enough to make the jump to North America just yet. He'll spend the 2017-18 season in Sweden.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...