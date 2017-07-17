Sabres' Rasmus Asplund: Wins award at development camp
Asplund won the Craig Ramsay Award at the Sabres development camp, which is awarded to the hardest working player.
A second-round pick from 2016, Asplund set career highs with six goals and 19 points in 39 games with Farjestad BK of the Swedish League this past season, his third full season with the top club. He's a two-way player lauded for his high hockey IQ, but at 19 years old still isn't strong or experienced enough to make the jump to North America just yet. He'll spend the 2017-18 season in Sweden.
