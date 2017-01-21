Ristolainen registered an assist, three shots on goal, six blocked shots, three hits and a plus-1 rating during Friday's overtime win against Detroit.

Ristolainen snapped a four-game point drought with the helper, and he also continued his multi-category onslaught while logging a gigantic 35:24 of ice time with 3:34 on the power play. He isn't the most consistent offensive producer, but Ristolainen moves the needle in all stat columns, which is a rarity among defenseman who also pad the points column. Additionally, at just 22, we could be looking at an elite fantasy asset sooner than later, so don't be shy to pay the toll in dynasty/keeper leagues.