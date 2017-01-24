Head coach Dan Bylsma said Ristolainen's hard work is paying off and hinted that he could increase his ice time, WGR 550 reports.

Ristolainen has 28 points in 46 games this season, averaging close to 27 minutes per game and his peripherals have been outstanding: 103 shots on goal, 121 hits and 102 blocked shots. The undisputed franchise defenseman in Buffalo, Ristolainen is just 22 years old and scratching the surface of what he can do. Despite Bylsma's promises before the season to decrease Ristolainen's ice time and lessen the weight on his shoulders, a slew of injuries to the team's veteran defensemen has forced Bylsma to go back on his promise, and not only has Ristolainen managed to handle the increased responsibilities, he's exceeded all expectations. He's a stud defenseman who has top-20 value in most fantasy formats.