Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Perpetuates hot stretch with two-point night
Ristolainen tallied a goal and a power-play assist in Tuesday's shootout loss to the Panthers.
That makes four multi-point games in his last six, and Ristolainen has a ridiculous 14 points over a 10-game span dating back to Nov. 29. The Finn's even gone plus-3 in that span, continuing to erase one of the few weaknesses in his fantasy stats. At the tender age of 22, he's already verging on elite status among fantasy blueliners.
