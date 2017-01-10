Ristolainen has three goals, 17 points, 39 shots and 39 blocked shots while averaging 27:35 of ice (3:50 with the man advantage) through his past 18 games.

The offensive production and peripheral contributions are high-end marks, so with his huge minutes, Ristolainen is building on last season's breakout nicely. The 21-year-old defenseman might still be flying under the radar because Buffalo isn't a contender, but he's producing excellent fantasy results. Additionally, he's currently presenting nice value in daily contests.