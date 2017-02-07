Ristolainen racked up five blocked shots in Monday's 2-1 road loss to the Devils.

Risto only has a pair of assists for his only points in the past 10 games, though he's managed 25 hits and 32 blocked shots over that span. We're talking about one of the most complete blueliners the game has to offer, so it would be wise to ride out the offensive storm knowing that Ristolainen is capable of exploding on short notice. Already, he has six multi-point efforts in 2016-17.