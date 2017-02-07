Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Salvages fantasy night with blocked-shot barrage
Ristolainen racked up five blocked shots in Monday's 2-1 road loss to the Devils.
Risto only has a pair of assists for his only points in the past 10 games, though he's managed 25 hits and 32 blocked shots over that span. We're talking about one of the most complete blueliners the game has to offer, so it would be wise to ride out the offensive storm knowing that Ristolainen is capable of exploding on short notice. Already, he has six multi-point efforts in 2016-17.
More News
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Expects minutes to increase•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Delivers cross-category showing•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Posting dominant numbers•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Perpetuates hot stretch with two-point night•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Scores second game-winning goal in month•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Racking points consistently of late•