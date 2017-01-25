Lehner took home an overtime win against Nashville on Tuesday despite allowing four goals on 39 shots.

To be fair, he was under heavy fire, but Lehner still needed a late-game bailout from his offense, and he got it in the form of two goals in the final six minutes of the third period, then Jack Eichel's overtime winner -- which the Swedish netminder assisted on. He's now won all four of his decisions (five appearances) in January, although it certainly hasn't always been pretty.