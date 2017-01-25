Lehner took home an overtime win against Nashville on Tuesday despite allowing four goals on 39 shots.

To be fair, he was under heavy fire, but Lehner still needed a late-game bailout from his offense, and he got it in the form of two goals in the final six minutes of the third period, then Jack Eichel's overtime winner -- which the Swedish netminder assisted on. He's now won all four of his decisions (five appearances) in January, although it certainly hasn't always been pretty.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola